Suicide bombers involved in madrassa, Bannu cantonment attacks in Pakistan's KP identified

Peshawar, Mar 14 (PTI) The police have identified the suicide bombers involved in the Darul Uloom Haqqania and Bannu cantonment attacks, the police chief of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said on Friday.

Inspector General of Police KP Zulfiqar Hameed said investigations into the explosions in Darul Uloom Haqqania and Bannu cantonment are ongoing.

CCTV footage of both incidents has been obtained and the suicide bombers have been identified through their body parts, Hameed said.

The official further said tracking of the vehicles used in the Bannu incident was completed and that foreign weapons were used in the attack that left five soldiers and 13 civilians dead.

As many as 16 attackers were killed in the Bannu attack earlier this month.

A top cleric and four worshippers were killed and several injured after a blast ripped through a madrassa Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akhora Khattak district of the province.

The official said efforts were underway to trace the origin of the suicide bombers, as to which country they came from and how they were smuggled in.

He also said the families of those killed in the Bannu blast have received compensation checks of PKR 1 million each.

Hameed also said more than 100 suspects involved in disturbing the peace in Kurram have been arrested.

He acknowledged that terrorism was a factor behind the Kurram attacks, prompting provincial authorities to develop a new strategy for the region.

He expressed confidence that no further incidents would occur.

The IG assured that sustainable peace would soon be established in Kurram.

He also announced the approval of the Safe City Project, which is expected to be completed within a few months. PTI AYZ PY PY