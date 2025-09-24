Super typhoon Ragasa kills 14 in Taiwan; China evacuates over one million ahead of landfall

Beijing, Sep 24 (PTI) Super typhoon Ragasa left 14 people dead and 18 injured in Taiwan, while China's southern Guangdong province, a key global manufacturing hub, evacuated over a million residents in preparation for the powerful storm's landfall expected later on Wednesday.

Described as the most powerful storm to hit the Chinese coast this year, Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of the season, is forecast to make landfall along the coastline of Guangdong province, official media here reported.

It could become the most powerful storm to strike China so far this year, the state-run CGTN TV said.

In Taiwan, typhoon Ragasa left 14 dead and 18 injured, local authorities said.

According to the island's emergency operation centre, about 100 people remain trapped in various parts of the region and are awaiting rescue.

As Ragasa moved closer to making landfall, its impact was already being felt in the Pearl River Delta region, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Wind speeds of 212 km per hour were recorded in Zhuhai city.

The typhoon's outer circulation continues to lash Taiwan's eastern, northern and southern coastal areas, triggering heavy rainfall.

On Tuesday afternoon, a dam at a barrier lake in Hualien County overflowed, causing flooding in nearby areas.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday elevated the typhoon emergency response to Level III for Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

Over 1.04 million people have been relocated across Guangdong, the CGTN report said on Tuesday, citing the provincial emergency management department.

Local authorities are reinforcing infrastructure and preparing for flooding risks, including possible stormwater backflow.

In anticipation of severe weather, multiple transportation and infrastructure closures have been implemented.

The airport in Shenzhen, a key high-tech hub, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge have been closed since Monday. By Tuesday evening, all buses, taxis, and subway services were suspended, and highway access was restricted. Guangzhou cancelled all flights till Wednesday evening, while Zhuhai cancelled 21 flights on Tuesday.

Shenzhen's shops and other businesses have been taping their windows, tying down rubbish cans and other outdoor objects to secure them. Authorities have also trimmed more than 18,000 trees to minimise hazards, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.