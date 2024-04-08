Supporters of PM Modi hold rallies in over 16 US cities

Washington, Apr 8 (PTI) From the historic National Monument and Lincoln Memorial here in the American Capital to the iconic Golden Bridge on the East Coast, hundreds of supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies for his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections exuding confidence that the BJP-led alliance would cross 400 seats.

The “Modi ka Parivar March” rallies were organised on Sunday by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) USA.

The rallies were held at iconic places in over 16 cities supporting Prime Minister Modi's re-election and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning over 400 seats in upcoming parliament elections in India, a media release said on Sunday.

“Members of the Indian American community representing various states of India, Kashmir to Kerala and Maharashtra to the east came out in all colours to march as Modi ka Pariwar at iconic places in over 16 cities in America,” said Adapa Prasad, President of OFBJP-USA.

Marches were held in 16 cities, including San Francisco, Houston, and Atlanta.

The march showcased the deep-rooted respect and solidarity for Modi's leadership and the collective aspiration of "Abki Baar 400 Paar" in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, said Sachindra Nath from San Francisco.

Participants spanning all age groups, from young children to the elderly, gathered to express their unwavering support for Modi and his vision for India, the media release said.

The marchers, adorned in saffron and carrying flags, banners, and placards, formed a sea of support as they made their way across the Golden Gate, symbolising the bridge of solidarity and unity that Modi's leadership has built among Indians worldwide.

“The event served as a powerful statement of the Indian diaspora's commitment to India's progress and its support for the policies and direction under the current government. The enthusiastic participation of such a diverse age group underscored the wide-reaching appeal and impact of Modi Ji's governance and his vision for an inclusive, developed, and prosperous India,” Nath said.

Dr Vasudev Patel, General Secretary of OFBJP-USA, said that NRIs and the Indian diaspora are enthusiastic in support of BJP and Modi, and they marched with their families across the US. PTI LKJ GRS AKJ GRS GRS