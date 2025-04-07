Supreme Courts of India and Nepal sign MoU to promote cooperation

Kathmandu, Apr 7 (PTI) A memorandum of understanding (MoU)was signed by the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Nepal on Monday to develop, promote and strengthen the judicial cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of Nepal Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, according to Indian Embassy sources.

The MoU provides an institutional framework for further strengthening the robust judicial cooperation between the two sides including in the areas of training and capacity building, regular exchanges and sharing of best practices, said Indian Embassy sources here.

“Inspired by the cordial and friendly relations existing between the two countries and their people, the MoU aims at developing, promoting and strengthening cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries,” said sources.

"The MoU shall not only encourage mutual exchange of information on the latest developments in the field of law and justice but also promote interaction among judges and officials at various levels of judiciaries through programmes such as exchange of visits, short- and long-term training and academic programmes."