Suspect in second assassination attempt on Trump supported Democrats, Ukraine

Shailesh Khanduri
New Delhi: Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped what authorities are describing as an apparent assassination attempt on him at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was apprehended following a swift response from law enforcement after the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Sunday.

The attempt took place while Trump was playing golf at his private club.

Routh was spotted by Secret Service agents approximately 300-500 yards from Trump, armed with an AK-style rifle equipped with a scope.

Upon spotting Routh, Secret Service agents engaged, leading to Routh dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene in an SUV. The vehicle was later stopped by Martin County Sheriff's deputies following a "be on the lookout" alert.

Besides the firearm, two backpacks and a GoPro camera were found, suggesting premeditation in the attempt.

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh?

Previously known for his involvement in international volunteer efforts, notably in Ukraine, Ryan Wesley Routh has now become the centre of a high-profile investigation.

Reports indicate Routh's political donations were primarily to Democratic candidates, painting a complex picture of his political stance.

Routh's history includes time spent in Ukraine, where he was involved with the International Volunteer Center, focusing on humanitarian aid and support for volunteers.

In the past few years, he has been profiled and interviewed by leading media outlets such as The New York Times and Newsweek among others.

The FBI has taken over the investigation, labelling the incident as an attempted assassination.

The Secret Service's quick action has been commended, highlighting the ongoing threat to political figures.

Trump, confirmed safe, has expressed relief, focusing on his golf game in his immediate aftermath statements, showcasing his resilience.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

Political figures across the spectrum have condemned the violence, calling for unity against political violence.

