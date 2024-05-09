Suspected Indian-origin robber responsible for deadly wrong-way crash that killed Indian couple, grandson in Canada: Report

Toronto, May 9 (PTI) A 21-year-old robbery suspect, who was killed in a head-on crash in Canada that also claimed the lives of an Indian couple and their three-month-old grandson, as he fled from police speeding the wrong way was facing charges for two other liquor store robberies, according to media reports.

The crash killed Manivannan Srinivasapillai, 60, Mahalakshmi Ananthakrishnan, 55, from Chennai and their three-month-old grandson, Aditya Vivaan. The boy’s parents - Gokulnath Manivannan and Ashwitha Jawahar - survived the crash.

The collision took place on April 29 after a police chase that began with the alleged liquor store robbery in Bowmanville, Ontario, in the regional municipality of Clarington.

Police pursued the suspect as he drove the wrong way on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometres east of Toronto.

Gagandeep Singh was behind the wheel of the U-Haul truck that slammed into a semi-trailer truck on the highway. Singh was pronounced dead at the scene, The Toronto Star newspaper reported.

Gagandeep Singh was facing three charges of theft under 5,000 Canadian dollars and one charge of robbery related to an alleged stealing spree between January 15 and February 27. The charges, according to court documents, included using violence against one man at an Oakville LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario).

The passenger in the van, Manpreet Gill, 38, remains in hospital and has not been charged in relation to the crash, according to the lawyer who represented him when he faced previous charges.

According to the release order signed by a Hamilton justice of the peace on Singh’s previous charges, he was to remain with a named surety, who pledged 2,000 dollars to secure his release and was ordered not to go to any LCBO or Home Depots in the province. He had been scheduled to appear in court again on May 14.

Singh’s criminal history has led to an outcry from some, including federal Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre, who say a stronger bail system could have prevented the deaths. But those who argue bail in court say the releases appear to have been reasonable, given what was known at the time.

Toronto criminal defence lawyer Daniel Brown said despite the tragic outcome of the crash, Brown said it’s not surprising Singh was released on bail for “relatively minor” offences before the fatal collision.

All those charges were outstanding at the time of his death.

India has long been accusing Canada of welcoming and harbouring criminals.

Meanwhile, a funeral was held on Wednesday for the baby boy.

“We are at a complete loss of words to describe the agony and vacuum in our hearts knowing we can never hold our child Aditya Vivaan, who gave us so many precious memories in such a short time, in our hands again,” Gokulnath said in a statement on behalf of his wife and released by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit on Monday.

“His small toys and clothes remain spread around our home, and we have no courage in us to even enter our home which is filled with our only son’s memories.” Gokulnath's parents had just arrived from India two days prior to the deadly crash and were in the country to spend time with their new grandchild.

“The pain of my own injuries pales as I grapple with the shock and loss of my parents and my only son on the same evening, and the ordeal continues with my wife’s continued suffering from surgeries and repeated flashbacks of the trauma,” Gokulnath said. “The aftermath has left an indelible mark on our lives, with profound grief.” He said his parents were cremated on Monday.

The service for the baby took place at the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home in Markham.

In a copy of Aditya’s eulogy, he was remembered as a “beautiful soul” who was taken from his loved ones “far too soon.” “It feels like just yesterday that Gokul (his father) called us and said that his baby boy is here. Our family's darling. Aditya Vivaan,” CTV News quoted Brinda, the child’s paternal aunt, as saying.

Adi, Brinda said, came into their lives on January 24 and brought “so much joy, love and happiness.” Adi was his family’s happiness and lifeline, she shared, with his “toothless grin and dimpled smile that lit up (his parents’) world whenever they were near.” The SIU is investigating the crash after the van driver, a 21-year-old man, was killed, and a 38-year-old man in the passenger seat was seriously hurt. PTI NSA NSA