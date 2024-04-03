Taiwan President conveys gratitude to PM Modi over his message of solidarity to quake-hit people

Taipei, Apr 3 (PTI) Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed solidarity with the people of quake-hit Taiwan, its President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday expressed deep gratitude to him for the support at the "challenging time", saying it means a "great deal" to the Taiwanese people.

Advertisment

Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te also thanked Modi saying the support and solidarity of the Indian prime minister are a source of strength to the people of Taiwan during these trying times.

"We are deeply grateful for your kind words and support,@narendramodi, at this challenging time. Your solidarity means a great deal to the people of Taiwan as we all work toward a swift recovery," President Tsai said on 'X'.

Taiwan was struck on Wednesday by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter century that killed at least nine people and injured over 800.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', Modi said: "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured." "We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it," Modi said in perhaps the first such message to Taiwan.

Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te thanked Modi for the "heartwarming" message.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi, for your heartwarming message. Your support & solidarity are a source of strength to the people of Taiwan during these trying times," he said.

Advertisment

The India Taipei Association also extended its condolences to the victims of the quake.

"India Taipei Association would like to extend our deepest condolences for the victims and heartfelt sympathies for communities affected by the earthquake which struck Taiwan this morning," it said on 'X'.

"We sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand ready with the people of Taiwan during these difficult times #IslandOfResilience," it added.

Advertisment

China considers Taiwan as its breakaway province and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan, however, sees itself as completely distinct from China.

Though India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic ties, the bilateral trade relations have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

Advertisment

In 1995, New Delhi set up the India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei to promote interactions between the two sides and to facilitate business, tourism and cultural exchanges.

India-Taipei Association has also been authorised to provide all consular and passport services.

In the same year, Taiwan too established the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Delhi. PTI MPB AKJ AKJ