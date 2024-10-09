Taiwan urges China to exercise restraint ahead of satellite launch

Taipei: Taiwan has urged China to exercise restraint in military drills in the coming days, as Beijing prepares to launch a satellite Thursday in which the launch vehicle will pass through the airspace near Taiwan.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said in a statement on Tuesday that China is scheduled to launch a satellite launch vehicle (SLV) from its Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on Thursday, when Taiwan celebrates its National Day.

The SLV will be headed toward the West Pacific passing through Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND.

An ADIZ is a self-declared area in which a country claims the right to identify, locate, and control approaching foreign aircraft but is not part of its territorial airspace as defined by international law.

At a legislative hearing on Tuesday, Premier Cho Jung-tai was asked by opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Yeh Yuan-chih whether the scheduled satellite launch could be part of a reported 'Joint Sword 2024 B' military exercise.

Media reports on Monday said that China is likely to launch a military exercise near Taiwan after Taiwan's National Day.

In response, Cho said he hoped China would conduct its military drills in its own jurisdiction, exercise restraint, and avoid actions “that disrupt regional security and security in the Indo-Pacific region.” “Taiwan will be prepared,” Cho said, adding that he will ask the military to gather information on the launch and monitor the process so that it will not pose any threats to the public.

He also pledged that the country will strengthen its defences in the lead-up to the National Day, and said people can rest assured about national security.

Asked by Yeh if the government had kept abreast of the latest information on possible Chinese military exercises around Taiwan, Cho said it had, citing the MND press release, about the upcoming satellite launch as proof.