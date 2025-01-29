Taliban govt relocates some family members of banned TTP from border regions to other parts of Afghanistan: Report

Islamabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Afghanistan's interim Taliban government has relocated some family members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from border regions to other parts of the country, in an effort to placate Pakistan's growing anger.

A senior Pakistani official confirmed the development on Tuesday but emphasised the move was too little to address the country's long-standing concerns, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

It is believed that the latest move by the Afghan Taliban came after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) nudged the Kabul administration to address Pakistan's concerns over the terrorist hideouts, the paper said.

Taliban's acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, along with the Taliban intelligence chief recently travelled to the UAE and held talks with the Gulf country's leadership. Ahead of their visit, a Pakistani delegation also visited the Gulf country as part of efforts to address the issue of TTP, the paper said.

There was no official confirmation from either side about the development and potential role being played by the UAE to ease tensions between the two countries.

However, the Pakistani official acknowledged the role of UAE and Qatar to broker some kind of path forward on the issue of TTP, the paper said.

The official said certain family members of the TTP, mostly women and children, were relocated from border areas of Pakistan to other areas of Afghanistan.

However, the official made it clear that the Taliban government made similar arrangements in the past with little impact. Given the fact that only members of the TTP were relocated and not the fighters, this would have little impact on the ground.

Moreover, the official said that the process of relocation of TTP from border areas was to be completed a long time ago, but it was painstakingly slow.

According to some estimates, there are between 6,000 to 8,000 terrorists of TTP operating from Afghanistan. Besides, another 20,000 family members have taken refugees across the border.

In view of this large number, the relocation of a few hundred family members of the TTP was not the answer to Pakistan's demand, according to another official.

The official said the idea of relocation of TTP from border areas came from the Taliban after they expressed their reluctance to use force against them.

Pakistan was always sceptical of the proposal as the Taliban were not ready to give firm guarantees that TTP would no longer pose a threat to the neighbouring country.

The news of the relocation of certain TTP members came just weeks after Pakistan reportedly conducted strikes across the border targeting the terrorist hideouts.

Sources said Taliban leadership was divided on the issue of TTP. Some members believe that Kabul should address Pakistan's concerns and not allow TTP to operate from its soil. However, there are others within the decision-making circle who support TTP.

Sources said Pakistan considered the latest development only a "baby step" to address the most complex challenge of TTP.

Pakistan has repeatedly informed the Taliban leadership that bilateral cooperation between the two neighbours depends on Kabul taking a decisive action against the TTP, according to the paper.