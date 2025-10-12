Taliban rips into Pakistan: "Your KPK is ISIS-K's playground”

New Delhi: In a blistering press conference on Sunday that left no room for diplomatic channels, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid tore the mask off Pakistan's so-called war on terror, accusing the Islamabad regime of running ISIS-K training camps right in its own backyard, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no less.

Mujahid didn't mince words: Pakistan's turned Pashtunistan into a jihadist boot camp, funneling fresh meat through Karachi and Islamabad airports to plot carnage from Tehran to Moscow and straight into Afghan soil.

Mujahid laid it out cold, "The Islamic Emirate cleared its territory of insurgents, but new centers were established for them in Pashtunistan."

These aren't some shadowy whispers, the Taliban claims intercepted recordings as ironclad proof that attacks on Iran's capital, Russia's heartland, and bombings inside Afghanistan all got greenlit from these Pakistani safe houses.

Pakistan's blind eye? Deliberate, says Mujahid, turning a nation that's supposed to be an ally into a global headache for everyone from the mullahs in Tehran to Putin's spooks in the Kremlin.

The demands were as brutal as the accusations. Pakistan better cough up or kick out the top ISIS-K dogs hiding in their borders, or face the Taliban's wrath.

"Afghanistan has the right to defend its air and land territory, and no attack will be left unanswered," Mujahid snarled, hinting at payback strikes that could light up the Durand Line like a fireworks show gone wrong.

The Taliban bragged about mowing down 58 Pakistani soldiers in recent border scraps, a tally that screams escalating blood feud since these bearded fanatics seized Kabul back in 2021.

UN watchdogs have been harping on ISIS-K's ballooning presence in Afghanistan for years, with the group morphing from a ragtag nuisance into a transnational slaughterhouse plotting hits on the West.

Pakistan's fingerprints? All over it, if Mujahid's intel holds, recruitment pipelines straight from their airports, safe havens in the tribal badlands where they've long played footsie with every flavor of extremist scum.

Islamabad's knee-jerk response? The usual denial circus, branding it all as Taliban propaganda to deflect from their own failures.

But with Baloch separatists like Mir Yar Baloch amplifying the dirt on X, calling out Pakistan's "terror nexus" as a straight-up threat to world peace, this story's got legs longer than the Afghan-Pak border.

If Pakistan doesn't clean house, expect the Taliban to do it for them, one drone strike at a time.