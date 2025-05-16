Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's delegation attends business forum in Russia

Moscow, May 16 (PTI) Russia sees prospects in trade and economic cooperation with Kabul, a Russian minister said Friday as Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's flag shared space with other nations for the first time at a Russian-Afghan business forum.

An official Taliban delegation is attending an Islamic forum being held in Muslim-majority region Tatarstan’s capital Kazan, weeks after the Russian Supreme Court lifted a ban on the Islamist movement, which was proscribed in Russia as a terrorist organisation.

According to the Foreign Ministry officials, Moscow is expecting the appointment of a new Afghan Ambassador representing the Taliban government in Kabul.

The Taliban delegation was taking part in the Russian-Afghan business forum, with the framework of 16th International Economic Forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum” being held from May 13 to 18.

Russia sees prospects in trade and economic cooperation with Afghanistan, the country has great resource and logistics potential, First Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Osmakov said in an interview to state-run news agency TASS.

“It is clear that the country (Afghanistan) is in a very difficult situation, but at the same time, firstly, it has absolutely amazing resource potential. It is a mountainous country with many deposits. Secondly, it has absolutely amazing logistics potential, because Afghanistan, both in ancient times and now, has always been a trade crossroad, the Silk Road passed through it,” the First Deputy Minister said.

Russia traditionally had close ties with the Islamic world, Osmakov noted and added that the partnership with Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan is highly developed now.

Russia's Supreme Court had on April 17 suspended the over two decades old ban on Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, paving the way for the establishment of full-fledged relations between Moscow and Kabul.

Russia had proscribed the Taliban movement as a terrorist outfit in 2003. Since the hasty withdrawal of the US troops in August 2021, the Taliban has gained control over Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the official also spoke about Russia's increasing ties in the region of North Africa and West Asia and said Moscow has developed ties with Egypt, with the United Arab Emirates, and cooperation with Saudi Arabia is also gradually growing.

“Oman is a very attractive and interesting direction. These are the ‘new Arab Emirates’ as it is sometimes called. In North Africa, there is also Algeria, with which we have developed cooperation,” he said.

“And, probably, by tradition, Iran, Turkiye, which are large trading partners. Turkiye is one of the most significant logistics hubs and trade crossroads for our trade,” the First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade said.

Over the past year, Russia’s trade turnover with the countries of the North Africa — West Asia region has grown by 7 per cent and amounted to USD 34 billion with Russia primarily supplying agricultural products, fertilisers, petroleum products, and mechanical engineering products.

According to Osmakov, it is also worth focusing on pharmaceuticals, electronic components, instrument making, and other industries.

The 16th international forum is being attended by about 100 countries with Muslim population. Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, after talks with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, concluded his official visit by taking part in the forum. PTI VS NPK NPK