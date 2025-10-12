Talks between TLP, Pakistan's Punjab govt held after three days of violent clashes

Lahore, Oct 12 (PTI) Talks between Pakistan’s Punjab government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were held on Sunday, three days after violent clashes between the radical Islamic party and law enforcement agencies over holding an anti-Israel demonstration outside the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Violence broke out in the city late on Wednesday night after the Punjab police launched the crackdown on the supporters of TLP, following a call to hold an anti-Israel demonstration outside the US Embassy in Islamabad.

An official of the Punjab government told PTI on Sunday that a government team has started negotiations with the TLP.

"Senator Rana Sanaullah, government adviser Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique are holding talks with a team of the TLP, and a breakthrough is likely today," he said, adding there has been initial progress in the negotiations and the protest may be called off.

"Until the talks succeed, the TLP will not move beyond Muridke. The government is trying to settle the issue amicably," he said.

The government has opened the Lahore-Islamabad motorway, and this is indicative of the fact that talks with the TLP would soon succeed, the official told PTI.

The authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been on high alert for the last three days, blocking all major entry points, suspending metro bus services, and partially cutting mobile internet in anticipation of the protesters' arrival.

Lahore city was virtually paralysed following violent clashes between police and the TLP workers, who also wanted to go to Islamabad to stage a protest against Israel's aggression on Gaza after authorities on Friday closed major roads leading to the capital, Islamabad, to block the entry of protesters from the religious group and suspended mobile internet services to disrupt their communication.

For now, a large number of TLP workers have been camping at Muridke, some 40 kilometres from Lahore, waiting for a call from their chief, Saad Rizvi, to march to Islamabad. The TLP on Sunday claimed that its 24 supporters were killed and 200 wounded in clashes with the law enforcers since the police launched a crackdown on the party workers late on Wednesday night.

"Police used excessive force and fired live rounds of ammunition and tear gas shells at the rally participants, which resulted in casualties, " the TLP said and accused police of arresting its 300 workers.

Punjab police is yet to confirm that any of the TLP workers were killed. However, police said dozens of policemen and TLP supporters have been injured in the clashes. The TLP leadership insisted its "Gaza million march" is a peaceful show of solidarity with Palestinians and accused the law enforcers of opening fire on the rally. PTI MZ SKS SKS GSP GSP