Talks continue on Israel-Hamas truce as airstrikes hit Gaza: Qatar

Gaza Strip: Mediator Qatar said Friday that efforts are continuing to renew an Israel-Hamas truce and expressed "deep regret" over the resumption of Israeli bombardments after a weeklong cease-fire expired earlier in the day.

Israel and Hamas have traded blame, with each saying the other side violated the terms of the truce. Qatar, which has served as a mediator along with Egypt, appeared to be singling out Israel's role in the resumption of violence.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said that "the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip in the first hours after the end of the pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe" in the territory. It urged the international community to "move quickly to stop the violence." (AP)