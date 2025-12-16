PM Modi Jordan Visit

Amman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his talks with King Abdullah II have strengthened India-Jordan partnership across key areas, including renewable energy, water management, digital transformation, cultural exchanges, and heritage cooperation.

"My visit to Jordan has been immensely productive," Modi said at the end of his two-day visit as he thanked King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan for their "exceptional" friendship.

"Our discussions have strengthened the India-Jordan partnership across key areas such as renewable energy, water management, digital transformation, cultural exchanges and heritage cooperation. The outcomes we have achieved together will open new avenues for progress and prosperity for our citizens," he posted on social media.

Modi held a one-on-one meeting with King Abdullah II at the Husseiniya Palace on Monday before the delegation-level talks.

According to a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the two leaders appreciated the long-standing relationship between their countries, which is characterised by mutual trust, warmth and goodwill.

"They positively assessed the multi-faceted India-Jordan relations that span across various areas of cooperation, including political, economic, defence, security, culture, and education, among others," it said.

The two leaders also appreciated the "excellent cooperation" between the two sides at the bilateral level and in multilateral forums.

During their talks, the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest and to stand together as trusted partners in pursuing their respective development aspirations.

"Looking forward, the leaders reaffirmed their determination to sustain the positive trajectory of relations between the two countries, to promote high-level interactions, and continue to cooperate and collaborate with each other," the joint statement said.

They appreciated the strong bilateral trade, currently valued at USD 2.3 billion, making India the third largest trading partner for Jordan.

"They agreed on the need to diversify the trade basket to further enhance bilateral trade. The leaders also agreed on the early convening of the 11th Trade and Economic Joint Committee in the first half of 2026, to monitor progress in economic and trade relations," the joint statement said.

A high-level business delegation from the two countries discussed ways to further strengthen and expand trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Both leaders underlined the potential for enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries, taking into account Jordan's strategic geographic location and advanced logistics capabilities.

"Both sides reaffirmed the importance of strengthening transport and logistics connectivity, including the regional integration of Jordan's transit and logistics infrastructure as a strategic opportunity to advance shared economic interests and private-sector collaboration," the joint statement said.

They also agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation in the implementation of digital transformation initiatives of both countries. Both sides agreed to collaborate in ensuring a safe, secure, trusted and inclusive digital environment.

The two sides agreed on continued collaboration in the areas of digital transformation, governance and capacity building.

The two leaders underscored their commitment to working together in the field of healthcare through the sharing of expertise, especially in advancing telemedicine and capacity building in the training of the health workforce, the joint statement said.

They acknowledged the importance of health and pharmaceuticals as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation, underlining its role in promoting the well-being of their peoples and in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They also reviewed the current cooperation between the two sides in the field of fertilisers, especially phosphates. They agreed on increasing collaboration in exchange of technology and expertise to enhance the efficiency of agriculture and related sectors.

The two leaders also acknowledged the importance of cooperation between the two sides in areas such as water-saving agricultural technologies, capacity building, climate adaptation and planning, and aquifer management.

They also discussed the importance of increasing collaboration in the field of climate change, environment, sustainable development and encouraging the use of new and renewable energy.

The two sides expressed their appreciation for the growing cultural exchanges between India and Jordan, and welcomed the signing of the Cultural Exchange Programme for the period 2025–2029.

Acknowledging the importance of direct connectivity in fostering bilateral relations, they agreed to explore the possibility of enhancing direct connectivity between the two countries.

King Abdullah II praised India's leadership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA).

India welcomed Jordan's willingness to join the ISA, CDRI and GBA.

The two sides recognised biofuels as a sustainable, low-carbon option to achieve decarbonization commitments and deliver greater economic and social development for the people of both countries.