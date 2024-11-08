Tamil Nadu showcases tourist attractions at World Travel Market in UK

London, Nov 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu showcased its wide range of tourist attractions and several upcoming vibrant festivals during the World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week.

The state’s dedicated pavilion also provided insights into heritage tourism, eco-tourism, adventure travel, and cultural experiences for travellers from the UK.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami inaugurated the pavilion as a significant step in Tamil Nadu’s efforts to strengthen connections, drive UK investments into the tourism sector and build collaborations with industry stakeholders through interactions with travel agents and tour operators.

“Tamil Nadu is home to iconic monuments that reflect remarkable architectural and historical significance, providing insight into its millennia-old culture," reads a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu tourism delegation on Friday.

"The stunning temples and intricate sculptures, lush landscapes and tranquil coastline, vibrant traditions, diverse art forms, and abundant wildlife collectively offer experiences that meet the needs of every traveller,” it added.

The delegation was represented by Dr Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary – Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments Department and Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) chairman, along with Thiru C Samayamoorthy, Commissioner of Tourism and TTDC Managing Director.

“Festivals further illuminate the state’s rich cultural tapestry, offering a vivid glimpse into cherished traditions,” the statement added.

Among the festivals highlighted include the Indian Dance Festival, held in December at Mamallapuram, and the Kanduri Festival on December 12, which fosters community spirit through joyous feasting and celebration.

January brings the vibrant harvest festival of Pongal, which features the thrilling Jallikattu event from January 15-17. This traditional Tamil bull-taming sport will be showcased in the lively arenas of Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur in Madurai.

The Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival, taking place from January 10-19, will fill the skies of Chennai, Madurai and Pollachi with colourful hot air balloons, and February will play host to the Tamil Nadu Travel Marts in Chennai – a platform to foster collaborations that enhance the state’s appeal as a premier travel destination in India.

Meanwhile, WTM in London concluded on Thursday with the Ministry of Tourism’s “Chalo India” delegation of stakeholders, inbound tour operators, airlines and hoteliers, highlighting the country’s cultural diversity and extensive range of tourist hotspots. PTI AK GRS GRS GRS