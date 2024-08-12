Tamil parties alliance to support main Lanka candidates who address autonomy concern

Colombo, Aug 12 (PTI) The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the main party representing the Lankan Tamil minority, will make conditional its support to presidential candidates from the majority Sinhalese parties to their willingness to address their fundamental concern of political power devolution, a spokesperson said on Monday.
MA Sumanthiran, the TNA spokesman, said the TNA central committee met on Sunday in the northern town of Vavuniya to deliberate upon possible support to candidates in the presidential election scheduled for September 21.
Sumanthiran said the TNA position was that there needed to be devolution of power to a merged north and east provinces.
The two provinces account for over 2.2 million of the 17.1 million registered voters across the island nation.
“We will convey our position to all presidential candidates, we have already held discussions with three of them," the spokesman said.
He said the TNA would support the candidate who would respond positively to their position.
The TNA central committee also decided to call for explanations from P Aryanethran, a member of the alliance who last week introduced himself as a common Tamilian candidate.
The two-time Member of Parliament from the eastern district of Ampara was endorsed by a five-Tamil party alliance which excludes TNA.
The TNA, which since its formation in 2001 generally backed the main opposition challenger against the incumbent, stands opposed to the idea of a Tamil candidate.
The TNA support was crucial in the defeat of Mahinda Rajapaksa by Maithripala Sirisena in the 2015 presidential election.