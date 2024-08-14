Target of communal hate and bigotry: diaspora organisation after opposition to Ram Mandir float at its India Day parade

New York, Aug 14 (PTI) A leading diaspora organisation here has strongly rejected and called out the “communal hate and bigotry” against its annual India Day parade after it announced that a tableau of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be displayed at the event to be held in Manhattan this week.

Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) had announced that a tableau featuring the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be the highlight of the India Day parade that will be organised in the heart of Manhattan on August 18 to commemorate India's Independence Day.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya said that the India Day Parade, which has been held annually for four decades, has been targeted by “hate-filled bigotry” for including the Ram Mandir float.

A coalition of human rights and interfaith organisations have condemned the inclusion of the Ram Mandir float in the parade and have written to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams “urging them to condemn and oppose the inclusion of an anti-Muslim float” at the India Day Parade.

The organisations called for "immediate and decisive" measures to prevent the inclusion of the float, with the Indian American Muslim Council President Mohammed Jawad saying that “such an event threatens the values of inclusivity and tolerance that New York City and the state of New York proudly uphold.” In a statement, Vaidya said that FIA, a five-decade-old, 100% volunteer-run non-profit, finds itself under "heavy scrutiny for organising a peaceful community celebration that our dedicated volunteers have worked tirelessly to prepare.

“This malicious and hate-filled scrutiny, spread on social media, has resulted in the loss of sponsorships—the lifeblood of our event—and in fear-mongering, causing law-abiding citizens to worry about potential unruly conduct due to the hateful messages circulating online,” he said.

Noting that the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or the ‘world is one family’, Vaidya said: "For over four decades, the parade has been a celebration of community, growing due to its display of inclusion and diversity, allowing participants to display their expressions respectfully and peacefully without diminishing or disrespecting others.

"Despite our longstanding tradition of celebrating diversity, we are now the target of communal hate and bigotry,” Vaidya said.

He urged the "entire Hindu community to peacefully yet resolutely oppose the bigotry” displayed by distorting facts, misleading the public, and creating a hateful distraction for reasons unknown.

“As we celebrate what we consider a vital aspect of our faith through the celebration of this landmark, we unequivocally reject violence and hate in any form, including any damage to any religion's place of worship. We stand for peaceful coexistence and encourage everyone to embrace this value,” Vaidya said.

The Ram Mandir float has been highlighted as the parade’s centrepiece. FIA had said that the inclusion of the grand replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir measuring 18 feet long, 9 feet wide, and 8 feet tall, “promises to be a powerful symbol of cultural significance and a testament to a historic moment for the global Indian community.” Representatives from the Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) and Siddhivinayak Temple had together unveiled the small replica of the Ram Mandir float at an event at the Indian Consulate in July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January this year.

Vaidya said that efforts are being made to dissuade the Mayor's and Governor's offices from attending or supporting the celebration, and “harmful rhetoric" is being spread on social media platforms.

“Our inclusion of a float that celebrates the inauguration of a sacred landmark, significant to hundreds of millions of Hindus, has been insulted by derogatory name calling and the officials and the mainstream are radio silent. I respectfully ask, would such name-calling be tolerated if directed at any other community's place of worship? The answer is unequivocally no,” he said.

Vaidya called on the community and diaspora to avail the opportunities provided by the US, including cherishing the freedom to peacefully express ourselves, practicing one’s religion, and upholding the value of mutual respect.

“We invite you to join us in a celebration that fosters peaceful harmony and coexistence among diverse cultures, religions, genders, and more. Let us embody the values championed by Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and be recognised by the content of our character, not by the colour of our skin or the faith we follow,” he said.

India’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and accomplishments are highlighted at the annual parade as the city’s Madison Avenue gets seeped in the colours of the Indian tricolour and Indian patriotic and popular songs waft through the celebratory atmosphere.

IAMC has said that the proposed float for the parade is a “brazen attempt" to glorify the demolition of the Babri Mosque and “is not a cultural or religious display but a vile celebration of anti-Muslim hate and bigotry.” PTI YAS NSA AKJ NSA NSA