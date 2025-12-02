New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman is set to return soon to lead the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the February parliamentary elections as his mother is in critical condition.

BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said that the party’s senior leaders held detailed discussions on the political situation, and Tarique Rahman, who is the acting chairman of the BNP, joined the meeting through video conference from London.

Salahuddin Ahmed told mediapersons this morning that the meeting discussed the physical condition of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia as well as the latest political developments.

Tarique Rahman has been in exile in London for the past 17 years and is keen to return home to be by the side of his ailing mother, Khaleda Zia, whose health condition has deteriorated in the past few days.

The Interim Government has already stated that he is free to return and will not face any legal hassle on his arrival.

“I strongly wish to return home and be at her (mother’s) side, but I am unable to do so freely because of the current political realities,” Tarique Rahman said after he was informed that the former Prime Minister is in serious condition at a private hospital in Dhaka.

“Like any child, I long to be near my mother in such a crisis,” he said, but added that returning to Bangladesh is not entirely within his control.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed concern about her failing health and offered all possible medical assistance to her.

“Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can,” the Prime Minister said.

Many foreign nations have offered all possible medical support and assistance for the treatment of Khaleda Zia, who has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital for several days.

Earlier, Tarique Rahman said, “As a political worker, it’s natural that I should be with the people during an election. Where there is a people’s election, one expected by the nation, how can I stay away? I will do my best to be with the people during that time.”