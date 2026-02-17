Tarique Rahman sworn in as new PM of B'desh, LS Speaker Birla attends oath ceremony

Dhaka, Feb 17 (PTI) BNP leader Tarique Rahman was on Tuesday sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister, marking a new beginning for the country after 18 months of political uncertainty and lawlessness witnessed under the rule of the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, represented India at the oath ceremony held at the open space of the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad in the presence of Bangladesh's top political and military brass.

Birla handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahman, conveying his wishes and inviting him to visit India at the "earliest convenience".

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition.

"I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of prime minister of the government in accordance with the law," said Rahman, who led his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections.

Besides Birla, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa were among those who attended the event.

Birla's presence at the ceremony came as Dhaka and New Delhi are looking at rebuilding their ties that came under severe strain under Yunus's interim regime.

After the oath ceremony, Birla held a constructive meeting with PM Rahman.

"I handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi conveying his wishes to PM Rahman and inviting him to visit India at the earliest convenience," Birla said in a post on X.

Both leaders expressed optimism about working together for the well-being of the people of the two countries, pursuing a people-centric menu of cooperation, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said in a post on X.

Rahman became the prime minister for the first time. He replaced interim government chief Yunus, who took charge in August 2024 after the collapse of the Awami League regime.

Rahman, the son of late President Ziaur Rahman and former premier Khaleda Zia, returned home in December after living in London in self-exile for 17 years. He will serve as the prime minister for the next five years.

Earlier in the day, Rahman was elected as leader of the parliamentary party by the BNP lawmakers.

President Shahabuddin also administered the oath to 25 ministers and 24 state ministers at the ceremony, attended by several leaders from neighbouring countries.

Of the 25 ministers, nine had served in Khaleda Zia’s cabinets.

The new cabinet includes two minority community members, BNP Vice President Nitai Roy Chowdhury of the Hindu faith and Dipen Dewan, a Buddhist.

Cabinet division officials said the portfolios of the ministers and junior ministers would be announced later, though several mainstream media outlets named the portfolios of several of them, quoting unconfirmed sources.

According to a list released by the BNP, veteran leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been appointed as the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, while Finance Ministry has been given to Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

BNP's Salahuddin Ahmed has been appointed as Home Minister, while Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku has been named Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister.

In a surprise development, the new cabinet also inducted the outgoing interim regime’s security adviser, Khalilur Rahman, as foreign minister, while several senior BNP leaders were left out of the new cabinet.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Saturday, Rahman's Adviser Humayun Kabir said the BNP government wants to reset ties with India on a fresh footing now that Hasina and her Awami League party no longer hold power. "India must not be seen as complicit in any activities that undermine Bangladesh's sovereignty. Once that is addressed, normal diplomatic cooperation can resume. We are neighbours and should work together for mutual benefit," he said.

Describing Hasina, who fled to India after 2024's August uprising, as a "terrorist" responsible for the deaths of over 1,500 people, Kabir urged the Indian government to ensure that its territory is not used by her or other Awami League figures in ways that could affect stability in Bangladesh.

Kabir highlighted the recent cordial phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahman, where Modi extended an invitation for Rahman to visit India at a convenient time.

On the timing of such a visit, Kabir said domestic priorities come first.

"Tarique Rahman will focus on settling the country on a path of prosperity and economic security. Once things stabilise here, he will take up international engagements, including the visit to India." The BNP bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections held on February 12 after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation. The Awami League was barred from contesting polls.

The result was a major turnaround for the BNP, long targeted under the 15-year rule of the Awami League government which collapsed following nationwide student-led protests in August 2024.

Earlier in the day, newly elected lawmakers of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) took oath as members of parliament (MPs).

The Jamaat-e-Islami, which has emerged as the main opposition, boycotted the swearing-in ceremony. Jamaat’s electoral ally student-led national Citizen Party (NCP), which was floated last year with Yunus’ blessings, followed in its footsteps.

In a post-election press conference, Rahman called for “national unity” and “peace” in the national interest, warning that divisiveness would undermine democracy. He said the country faces a fragile economy, weakened institutions, and a deteriorating law and order situation.

"Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united. I firmly believe that national unity is our collective strength, while division is our weakness,” he said.

He said the new government faces two major challenges - tackling the economy and ensuring good governance.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and his deputy Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher have been made leader and deputy leader of the opposition in the house, respectively.