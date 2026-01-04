Teachers, students from Chinese universities take part in Hindi Diwas event in Beijing

Beijing, Jan 4 (PTI) Teachers and students from several Beijing-based Chinese universities have participated in Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2026 celebrations organised by the Indian Embassy here.

At the event on Friday, Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat highlighted the role of Hindi as an important bridge between India and China, and underscored its growing stature as a global language.

Tsinghua University's Institute for International & Area Studies Professor and Dean Dr Jiang Jingkui, a noted Hindi exponent in China, shared valuable insights on the important role of the Hindi language in understanding India at the meeting, the Embassy said in its post on X.

Teachers and students from Tsinghua University, Peking University, Beijing Foreign Studies University, Beijing International Studies University, and Communication University of China came together with other lovers of the language to celebrate its vitality and cultural richness.

The Embassy felicitated the winners of various competitions, including story writing, poetry, and short video making, in recognition of their enthusiasm and creativity. Vibrant cultural performances added colour to the celebrations, the post said.

Several Chinese students also sang Bollywood songs at the event.