Teen pleads guilty to murder of 3 schoolgirls at UK dance class

London, Jan 20 (PTI) An 18-year-old knife attacker accused of killing three schoolgirls at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport, north-west England, last July pleaded guilty to all charges at the start of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.

Axel Rudakubana, born in the Welsh capital of Cardiff to a family of Rwandan heritage based in Lancashire in north-west England, was charged with 16 offences including the murder of Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of 10 other people including eight children, as well as the production of ricin and possession of an Al Qaeda training manual.

In a surprise move in court on Monday, Rudakubana reversed his previous not guilty pleas at the start of the teenager's murder trial expected to last from four to six weeks.

"You will understand it is inevitable the sentence to be imposed upon you will mean a life sentence," said Justice Julian Goose as he scheduled a sentencing hearing for Thursday.

According to court reports, the accused wearing a face mask showed no emotion as the charges were read out to him. The attack, which took place during a summer holiday dance class for children at the Hart Centre in Southport, sent shock waves up and down the country.

Amid some peaceful vigils, there were incidents of misinformation being spread online about Rudakubana’s visa status which triggered widespread anti-immigration riots. Up to 1,000 people were arrested and many have been sentenced in connection with the violent unrest in towns and cities across the UK.

At previous hearings, it emerged that Rudakubana was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and his teachers had been concerned about some violent behaviour. He has been seen by psychiatrists while in custody but is said to have refused to engage with the process.

The courts have been told that he had no obvious evidence of mental health disorder which required hospital treatment. In October last year, terror charges were added on to his file for producing the poison ricin and possessing a military study of an Al Qaeda training manual.

However, the UK’s Counter Terrorism Police did not declare the matter a terrorist incident as no trace of ricin, a highly toxic poison naturally derived from castor oil plants, was found at the scene of the stabbings in Southport. PTI AK SCY SCY