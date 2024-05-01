Teenage boy arrested in school attack in northern England; 3 injured

London, May 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following reports of three people being injured at a school in Sheffield, northern England, on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said it was called to the Birley Community College and officers remain at the site. Minor injuries have been reported from the school premises.

“Officers are at the scene after responding to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50 am. Two adults were checked over at the scene after suffering minor injuries,” South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

"A child was also checked over after being assaulted,” the police said.

The 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Police said its officers will remain at the scene throughout the day to provide assurances to those in the school and the local community.

In a post on X, the school said: "This morning we went into lockdown as a precaution following an incident at the school.

"This was not a decision taken lightly but the safety of students and staff is paramount. All students and staff are safe.” The incident in Sheffield came a day after a sword-wielding man smashed a vehicle into a home and then went on a stabbing spree near an east London Tube station, killing a 14-year-old boy and wounding four people, before being arrested. PTI AK ZH AKJ ZH ZH