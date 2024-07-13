Teenage boy charged with assault, threats to kill after UK gurdwara attack

London, Jul 13 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy arrested after two women were injured in an attack with a “bladed weapon” on a UK gurdwara has been charged with multiple offences, including assault and threats to kill, on Saturday.

Investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate charged the boy, who cannot be named as a minor, over what the local police is referring to as a “disturbance” at Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend, south-east England, on Thursday evening. The gurdwara, one of the largest outside India, said it is cooperating with the investigation and stated that 'Guru Granth Sahib Ji' was not present in the Darbar Hall at the time of the incident.

“On Saturday 13 July, a 17-year-old boy was charged by investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using or threatening unlawful violence, threats to kill, threatening a person with a bladed weapon and possessing a bladed article in a public place,” the Kent Police said in a statement.

According to local reports, the boy who has been remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court was living with a Sikh family in the area and suffering from some mental health issues.

“We understand local people’s concerns about this incident which we are treating as isolated. Our patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we would like to thank the community for their continued support and assistance,” said Chief Superintendent Angie Chapman, North Kent Divisional Commander.

The police said the "disturbance" took place inside the premises of the gurdwara and the two women who suffered cuts and bruises were "assaulted" outside the building shortly afterwards.

“Officers attended the scene where a local teenage boy was arrested. Nobody was seriously injured during the incident and the constables recovered a bladed weapon,” the police added.

UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis said he was being kept updated about the attack.

“All communities must be safe in their places of worship,” he added.

“Distressed to learn of stabbing attack at Gravesend Gurdwara, where I’ve worshipped on many occasions. Government must do more to tackle such anti-Sikh hate crimes, because Gurdwaras are supposed to be our peaceful place for prayer, refuge and reflection,” said his Labour Party colleague and British Sikh MP Tan Dhesi.

According to the gurdwara’s management team, the suspect was spotted by its security team and police were called immediately.

“A person has been arrested by Kent Police on suspicion of attempted murder, after entering the gurdwara and creating an incident in one of the Darbar Halls. We can confirm that the incident happened after Sukhasan and 'Guru Granth Sahib Ji' was not present in the Darbar Hall,” reads the gurdwara’s statement.

“The gurdwara is cooperating fully with Kent Police who are treating the incident very seriously, with the District Commander on site to support whilst the investigation is ongoing,” the statement adds.

The gurdwara, which opened its doors to the congregation in November 2010, was built at a cost of GBP 15 million using hand-crafted marble and stonework. It is a well-known place of worship in Kent and offers regular "langar seva" for the local community. PTI AK SCY SCY