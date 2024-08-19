Teenage pilot to land childhood cancer research fundraiser in Delhi

London, Aug 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old Chinese-American pilot who is on a worldwide mission to raise funds for childhood cancer research is preparing to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi next week in pursuit of a world record of flying solo to all seven continents.

Ethan Guo, born in Tianjin and resident in Florida, developed a passion for aviation at the age of 13 and has since amassed over 700 flight hours. His ‘Flight Against Cancer’ Guinness World Record attempt mission began in Geneva, Switzerland, to cover over 50,000 miles with more than 75 take-offs and landings across 60 countries – with India scheduled for next week.

"The trip has been challenging, but when you care about something, you give it your all and fight for it,” Guo told PTI in a statement from Saudi Arabia.

“I’m excited to arrive in India and learn about its culture and history from the locals themselves. I’m not sure what to expect, but I’m confident it will surpass my expectations," he said.

His aim at every stop on his route is to visit cancer hospitals and meet with children battling the disease, in his attempt to spread awareness and raise around USD 1 million towards cancer research for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Cancer is a cruel disease, especially when it attacks children. My cousin, who is bravely fighting this disease, inspired me to take life more seriously and join the fight against cancer,” said Guo.

"I aim to use every opportunity to raise awareness of childhood cancer and the necessity to increase research efforts to find prevention and treatment methods. Children should not suffer from cancer. Supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is my way of contributing to this cause," he added.

Flying a modified four-seater Cessna 182, the teen pilot has removed the rear seats to accommodate an additional fuel tank, allowing him to stay airborne for up to 17 hours at a cruising speed of 140-150 knots. He maintains a satellite connection to his ground team and has three emergency locator transmitters on board, for safety throughout the journey.

If successful in his mission, Guo hopes to set a world record as the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents. The journey is expected to span over 100 days with landings scheduled across various cities.

Having started off in Geneva, Guo's route covers stops in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines, China, and Japan, with the India landing expected on August 27. He then plans to cross the northern Pacific to Alaska, continue through Canada and the US, and finally head to South America and Antarctica. The plan is to conclude the fundraising flying mission, coordinating donations through his website, in Memphis. PTI AK ZH