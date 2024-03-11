Teenaged boy killed, 4 other children injured as militants attack security forces convoy in Pak

Peshawar, Mar 10 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed and four other children were when unidentified militants attacked a security forces convoy in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Loni area of Kulachi tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The children were caught in the cross firing between the militants and the security forces, police said.

The 15-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, while four other children aged between 12 and 14 are undergoing treatment for their wounds.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack. PTI AYZ SCY SCY