Telengana Association in Israel holds vigil to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Jerusalem, Apr 25 (PTI) Seeking tough measures against terrorism, the Telangana Association in Israel held a candlelight vigil in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv to condemn the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The members of the association on Thursday night expressed outrage at the killing of innocent tourists by terrorists, calling upon the Indian government not “to ignore such incidents any more” and to “act swiftly against the perpetrators".

“In Pahalgam, Kashmir, human beasts, Pakistani terrorists, picked and chose, killing 26 tourists," Soma Ravi, president of the Telengana Association in Israel, told PTI.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi should not ignore it any longer. For how many more years, how many times? We cannot bear it anymore. The blood of the average Indian is boiling; it is burning with revenge," Ravi said.

He stressed the act of terror needs to be avenged in a way that cannot be imagined.

The gathering also paid their respects to the departed soul of the dastardly attack.