Telugu dance, traditional performances enthral people at Times Square

New York, Sep 5 (PTI) Telugu traditions and culture took centerstage at the iconic Times Square here as members from the community gathered to celebrate their heritage at a cultural festival. Dance, art forms and traditional performances by young children, women and men enthralled people who attended the festival over the weekend.

Its organiser, Telugu Literary and Cultural Association (TLCA), a 53-year-old non-profit organisation representing the Indian-American Telugu community in North America, in a statement said that the "historic event marked the first time TLCA brought a Telugu cultural festival to the iconic crossroads of the world, Times Square".

"The celebration highlighted the rich traditions, language, and arts of the Telugu-speaking community," it said. Bystanders and tourists at the Times Square area stopped to see the performances, appreciating the celebration's vibrancy.

The event featured about 35 performances, including classical music recitals and traditional dances like Kuchipudi and those representing different regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Traditional textiles such as the Kalamkari and paintings and sculptures of Telugu artists were on display at an exhibition. As part of community engagement, a platform was designed to preserve and promote Telugu culture, particularly for the younger generations growing up away from their ancestral homeland.

The event's special guest, Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan voiced appreciation for the TLCA's efforts to celebrate and promote Telugu culture in the US, especially among the younger generations.

TLCA president Kiran Reddy Parvathala said the organisation's primary mission was to promote Telugu culture and linguistic heritage among current and future generations of Telugu people who originate from the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and now reside in the US.