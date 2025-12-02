New Delhi: Ten Afghan civilians were killed, and two went missing after Iranian border forces opened fire on a group attempting to cross illegally from Afghanistan into Iran, Afghan officials said.

According to Farah Police of Afghanistan, the victims, all residents of Farah, were trying to enter Iran through the Sheikh Abunasr Farahi crossing when they came under armed attack from Iranian border guards.

Spokesman Mohammad Nasim Badri said the group had sought to bypass the official checkpoint, triggering the deadly response.

The shooting is one of the deadliest such incidents this year.

Disputes over migration, water rights and security have repeatedly led to skirmishes and civilian casualties on the Afghanistan–Iran border.

Iran has intensified crackdowns on undocumented migration in recent years, citing security concerns and economic pressures.

Afghan officials say thousands continue to attempt irregular crossings each month, driven by limited job opportunities and tightening entry restrictions in neighbouring countries.

Local authorities are investigating the incident and coordinating with relevant agencies, including Afghanistan’s border management authorities, to identify the missing individuals and assess security gaps.

Afghan officials say they will seek clarification from Iranian authorities regarding the circumstances of the shooting.