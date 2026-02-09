Tenure of Nepal's Gen Z protest probe commission extended by another 25 days

Kathmandu, Feb 9 (PTI) Nepal government on Monday extended for 25 days the tenure of a commission formed to investigate 'excessive use of force' during last year's Gen Z protests.

This is the third time the probe commission's deadline has been extended.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers took the decision to extend the deadline till March 11, said spokesperson and member of the commission Bigyan Raj Sharma. The commission's tenure was ending on Wednesday, February 11.

The three-member inquiry commission, led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, was formed in September last year by the interim government of Prime Minister Sushila Karki to probe allegations of the use of excessive force and rights violations during the youth-led protests.

It comprises former Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Bhandari as members.

The youth-led Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 against corruption, nepotism, and a social media ban escalated into violence, leading to the ouster of deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli’s coalition government.

At least 77 people were killed during the two-day Gen Z protests. Of them, 22 were killed on the first day of the protests.

The probe commission's tenure was extended for the third time as extra time was required for the preparation of the report.

The commission has taken written as well as recorded explanations of around 170 people, including Oli and then-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, in connection with the suppression of the Gen Z movement.