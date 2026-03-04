TERI, GCC to set up India's first digital carbon marketplace for clean energy projects

Dubai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has signed a MoU with Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC) to establish India's first digital carbon marketplace for household and livelihood-based clean energy projects.

TERI is a research institute in New Delhi that specialises in the fields of energy, environment and sustainable development.

The initiative aims to enable community-scale projects to participate in high-integrity international carbon markets by converting small, household-level clean energy actions into measurable, verified and tradable carbon credits and avail carbon finance for projects benefiting poor communities.

The partnership will unlock carbon finance for distributed renewable energy solutions such as solar lighting, clean cooking technologies and productive-use appliances in rural and underserved communities across India.

Under the agreement, the partners will jointly explore the development of a fully digital Energy Access and Carbon Marketplace or integrate TERI’s flagship LaBL 2.0 (Lighting a Billion Livelihoods) projects into GCC’s World Bank-supported ASCENT Energy Access Portal.

The proposed platform will allow aggregation of household and small-business projects to generate carbon credits through digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems, aimed at lowering transaction costs while ensuring transparency, traceability and environmental integrity from project registration to credit issuance and retirement.

The collaboration is intended to provide a new pathway for channelising carbon finance to clean energy projects benefiting low-income communities and supporting livelihood generation across India.

The MoU was formalised by Yousef Alhorr, GCC Founding Chairman, and Vibha Dhawan, TERI Director General. PTI CORR SCY SCY