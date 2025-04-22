Terror attack in J-K 'deeply disturbing': President Trump

Washington, Apr 22 (PTI) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was "deeply disturbing", asserting that the US stands strongly with India against terrorism.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added.

The 26 dead in the Pahalgam attack included two foreigners - from UAE and Nepal - and two locals, a high-ranking Indian official said, without getting into details. PTI ZH ZH