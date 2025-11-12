'Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls': Israeli PM on Delhi blast

Jerusalem, Nov 12 (PTI) Expressing solidarity with "dear friend" Narendra Modi and "brave people" of India, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that "terror may strike our cities" but it will never "shake our souls", in strong condemnation of the Delhi blast. A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others.

"To our dear friend @narendramodi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time,” Netanyahu posted on social media in both Hindi and English.

Describing India and Israel as ancient civilisations that “stand on eternal truths”, the Israeli Prime Minister emphasised that “terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls”.

“The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies,” he asserted.

A day earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also condemned the Delhi blast, saying, “Israel stands with India in its fight against terror”.

"I extend my & Israel’s deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded," he posted on social media. PTI HM ZH ZH