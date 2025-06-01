Terrorism a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison: all-party delegation tells Algeria

Algiers, Jun 1 (PTI) Terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison was the all-party delegation's message to Algeria as it concluded its visit to the North African country on Sunday.

The multi-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda was visiting Algiers as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

"Terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison. The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Hon’ble Member of Parliament Mr. Baijayant Jay Panda, briefed the Algerian media, members of think tanks, a cross-section of the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in Algeria. Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria graced the occasion," the Indian embassy in Algeria said in a post on X.

"After the briefing and interaction, tributes were paid to the innocent victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack by observing a minute of silence and laying a wreath," the post said.

Jay Panda in a post on X said: "India and Algeria stand firmly together in the global fight against terrorism. Our all-party delegation had a meaningful meeting with H.E. Ms. Selma Bakhta Mansouri, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, conveying India’s firm stance on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor, and appreciating Algeria’s clear and principled stand against terrorism in all its forms." "Pakistan has used its nuclear power to shield its terrorist training, funding and arming programme," the post said, adding: "United We Stand, Strong Against Terrorism!" The Indian embassy in another post said: "The delegation appreciated Algeria’s shared commitment to strengthen the global fight against terrorism and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." It also said the delegation members lit candles in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack at the iconic Basilique Notre-Dame d’Afrique (Basilica of Our Lady of Africa) in Algiers.

"The all-party delegation in Algeria, led by @PandaJay ji, paid tribute at the iconic Maqam Echahid (Martyrs Memorial), honouring Algeria’s brave martyrs, and visited the National Museum of the Moudjahid, paying homage to Algeria’s heroic fight for independence. India and Algeria have similar histories of struggle and resilience against terrorism," Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is a member of the delegation, said on X.

Besides Jay Panda, other members of the delegation are AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI PY PY