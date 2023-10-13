Terrorism cannot be granted as right of freedom of expression: Canada India Foundation

New York/Toronto, Oct 13 (PTI) A not-for-profit organisation focussed on strengthening India-Canada relations has strongly condemned the “ghastly terrorist attack" on Israel, saying terrorism or any act of violence cannot be granted as a right of freedom of expression in any mature society.

In a statement, the Canada India Foundation said it “strongly condemns the ghastly terrorist attack on Israel targeting innocent civilians including women and children, the manner and extent which has sent shockwaves amongst whole civilised humanity – the effect of which will be felt for a long time to come.” It said that terrorism, extreme ideologies, violence and disregard for peaceful co-existence need collective resolve and response by all individuals and countries, without any exception.

“Also, a celebration of terrorism or any act of violence cannot be granted as Right of Freedom of Expression in any mature society,” it said.

The foundation added that in any conflict, common people on both sides always have the same aspirations for a normal peaceful life, but common people also have a moral and ethical duty to stand up and oppose extremism by all means without any biases for their own good.

“We as the Indo-Canadian community have always had a very close and cordial relationship with the Jewish community and in this tough time, we stand in solidarity with them,” the foundation said.

Founded in 2007, the Canada India Foundation is a leading organisation focused on fostering stronger bilateral relations between Ottawa and Delhi. It also aims to help Indo-Canadians in all spheres of their entrepreneurial, and professional journeys and build Brand India in Canada and Brand Canada in India for a “better understanding of both the countries to augment the all-round relationship.” PTI YAS AMS AKJ AMS