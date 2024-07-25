Terrorism threat has impacted Singapore, says top security agency

Singapore, Jul 25 (PTI) The threat of terrorism has risen since the re-escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict on October 7 last year, and developments since have also impacted Singapore, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said here on Thursday.

The Yemen-based Houthis have reportedly attacked over 80 commercial vessels since November last year. In the past months, at least two Singapore-flagged vessels have been struck in these attacks, said Channel News Asia.

“The conflict has generated emotive responses worldwide, including acts of violence, and terrorist elements have leveraged the conflict to further their agenda and called for attacks,” it said quoting the agency as saying.

The longstanding conflict had escalated after Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting the latter to respond with airstrikes and an invasion of Gaza.

“There has been an uptick in anti-Singapore sentiments on social media, among regional netizens who perceive Singapore to be pro-Israel,” ISD said in the Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2024.

“Some regional extremist elements have also taken issue with Singapore’s contribution of personnel to Operation Prosperity Guardian, and have made online posts inciting for Singapore to be targeted,” the report cited the agency as saying.

The US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian aims to secure maritime shipping through the Red Sea.

The ISD noted that there have been social media posts calling for attacks against Singapore using “bombs” and “rockets”, and calling for the country to be “destroyed” and “wiped out.” State actors and their proxies may engage in attacks against adversaries, including in third countries. Singapore’s interests may hence be caught in the crossfire, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, said the ISD.

Terrorist groups, like the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al Qaeda, have used the Israel-Palestine conflict to recruit new members, calling on Muslims worldwide to support their Palestinian brethren. Hamas leaders have also called for attacks against those linked to Israel, the US and their allies.

“While there is no indication of an imminent threat to Singapore, vigilance is required, given that militants linked to these groups have previously planned and conducted terrorist attacks here,” the ISD said.

Since 2015, 52 self-radicalised individuals – 40 Singaporeans and 12 foreigners – have been issued with orders under the Internal Security Act (ISA). Among them are 13 Singaporean youths aged 20 or younger.

ISD also noted that Islamist terrorism remains at the forefront of the global terrorism threat landscape, in particular through ISIS.