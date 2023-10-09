Terrorism will not prevail: UK PM Rishi Sunak on conflict in Israel

London, Oct 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has extended the UK’s steadfast support to Israel in the face of a terrorist attack from Hamas and reassured his Israeli counterpart of the safety of the Jewish community in the UK, as the police in London recorded some offences as a fallout of the conflict in the Middle East.

During a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Downing Street said Sunak reaffirmed that the UK stands with Israel “unequivocally” against the “deadly acts of terror”.

Sunak later tweeted an update of his call with Netanyahu to declare that “terrorism will not prevail”.

“The Prime Minister [Sunak] offered Prime Minister Netanyahu any support Israel needs,” Downing Street said in a readout of the call.

“The Prime Minister outlined the diplomatic work the UK is doing to ensure the world speaks with one voice in opposition to these appalling attacks...The Prime Minister also stressed his commitment to ensuring the Jewish community in the UK feels safe and secure at this time. The leaders agreed to stay in close contact as the situation develops,” it said.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, Sunak added: “The scenes we have seen in Israel over the last 36 hours are truly horrifying. I spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier today to assure him of the UK’s steadfast support as Israel defends itself against these attacks. Terrorism will not prevail.” It came as Scotland Yard warned that it will be adopting a zero tolerance approach towards any reports of criminality on the streets of London as a fallout of the conflict.

“We are aware that a number of demonstrations and protests are planned. We have spoken to the organisers and we expect these will pass off peacefully. However, we will take a zero tolerance approach to any activity which crosses the lines into criminality,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, the Met Police officer in charge of policing London this week.

“We are aware that this conflict has a far reaching impact on communities around the world, and we extend our full support to those affected in London. We are listening and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected. We ask that members of the public report anything concerning, such as threatening behaviour,” he said.

The Met Police said a small number of "low level public order incidents" in different parts of London have been reported and highlighted on social media, and that its officers had attended all of the incidents and were able to resolve them without arrests being made.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Labour Party also reiterated its condemnation of the terrorist attacks and said the party “stands with the people of Israel”.

"Israel has a right to self-defence against terrorism," said David Lammy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, at a fringe event for the party’s ongoing annual conference in Liverpool.

Later, Labour leader Keir Starmer expressed solidarity with the family of British man Nathanel Young, who was serving with the Israel Defence Force and was killed in the conflict in Israel, "and with all those whose families and communities have been touched by this terrible violence".

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK, launched attacks on Saturday. The UK government believes around 50-60,000 British nationals are in either Israel or Gaza. and the Foreign Office has since advised against all but essential travel to the region. PTI AK SCY SCY SCY