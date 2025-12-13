Terrorist attack kills six Bangladeshi military peacekeepers in Sudan: Army

Dhaka, Dec 13 (PTI) Bangladesh Army on Saturday said six of its personnel in the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan were killed and eight others wounded in a terrorist attack.

The attack occurred in a United Nations base in the Abyei area of Sudan.

“Six of our personnel in the mission were killed and eight others injured when terrorists attacked a UN base in Sudan's Abyei region,” a military spokesman briefly said in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry’s Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, in an initial statement, said fighting in the area was still underway.

Bangladesh is a major contributor to UN blue helmet missions, and officials suggest that currently over 6,000 personnel from the army, navy, air force and police are deployed, particularly in warring or war-ravaged African countries, including Sudan.

The UN recently renewed its mandate for Sudan's Abyei region mission called the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei, but reports suggested it continued to face an increasingly complex landscape.