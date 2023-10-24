Terrorist involved in killing of Qawwali singer, Army soldiers arrested in Pak: Police

Karachi, Oct 24 (PTI) A terrorist belonging to the banned extremist outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and who was involved in the murder of renowned Qawwali singer Amjad Sabri and several Pakistani soldiers was arrested here on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Hafiz Qasim Rasheed was arrested by the Karachi Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and several arms and ammunition, including a hand grenade, were recovered from his possession.

"Pakistani authorities arrested Hafiz Qasim Rasheed on Tuesday. He was involved in the assassinations of renowned Qawwali singer Amjad Sabri in 2016, a leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Raza Haider and several Army Rangers," said the CTD in a statement.

The CTD said that the arrested militant had resumed his terror activities after being recently released from jail before he was nabbed in an operation.

The suspect had even run a network inside from jail when he was detained there.

The CTD official also said that Rasheed was also involved in the killing of four Rangers personnel, two Army soldiers and four members of the Shia community from the jail with the help of his accomplices.