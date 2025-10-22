Terrorist killed in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 22 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed a terrorist and injured several others on Wednesday in an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to officials.

The operation was conducted in the Bajaur district of the province. It was part of ongoing efforts against an outlawed militant group operating in the region, according to the official.

Security forces launched the operation in the Shahi Tangi forest, where the militants were reportedly hiding in a cave.

A militant was killed following an intense exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security personnel. Other terrorists were injured but managed to flee.

The forces subsequently cleared the surrounding areas, including tunnels and nearby hideouts, which the militants used for shelter and movement. A cache of weapons, explosives, and communication devices was also recovered during the raid.

The official confirmed that operations in Bajaur and adjoining tribal areas are continuing to eliminate the remaining militants.