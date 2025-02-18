Terrorist killed, policeman injured in attack on police van in Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 18 (PTI) A terrorist was killed and a policeman injured in a hand grenade attack on a mobile police van in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a media report said on Tuesday.

The attack took place in the Shadipur area of the Kohat district, Geo News reported.

A policeman was injured in the ambush while a militant was killed in retaliatory firing. Several terrorists were also arrested after the attack, the report said, quoting officials.

Hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from the arrested terrorists.

A search operation was underway to obtain further intelligence on the terrorists behind the attack, the report said.

Terror attacks have increased in Pakistan, which regularly blames the Afghan government for its inaction to tackle the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) threat. Relations have deteriorated between Islamabad and Kabul over the issue of militancy by the TTP.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) think-tank, 2024 was the deadliest year for the civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade, with at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks. PTI GRS GRS GRS