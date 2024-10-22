Terrorists kill 3 labourers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Oct 22 (PTI) Terrorists killed three labourers in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Zaimasht Khoedad Khel in Kurram tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

The victims were among seven construction workers kidnapped by the terrorists recently, police said.

While three of the kidnapped workers were killed by the terrorists, four of them managed to flee from the captivity, they said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killings. PTI AYZ SCY SCY