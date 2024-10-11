Tesla unveils Cyber Cab Robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals

New Delhi: Tesla, Inc. on Thursday officially lifted the veil on its most ambitious project yet, the Cyber Cab Robotaxi, at an event dubbed "We, Robot" held at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank.

CEO Elon Musk introduced the Cyber Cab, positioning it not just as a new vehicle model but as a cornerstone in Tesla's pivot towards becoming a leader in autonomous ride-sharing technology.

BREAKING: Elon Musk reveals Tesla's futuristic Robotaxi. pic.twitter.com/7pHOQ7BR8K — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 11, 2024

The Cyber Cab, or as it's also known, the Cybercab, showcases Tesla's boldest design yet, incorporating elements reminiscent of the popular Cybertruck but tailored for the urban landscape.

The vehicle features an innovative design with butterfly doors, a departure from traditional car doors, designed for ease of access in tight urban settings. Notably, the Cyber Cab comes without a steering wheel or pedals, emphasising its fully autonomous capabilities.

Key features

Design: The Cyber Cab's design harks back to Tesla's Cybertruck with its futuristic, angular stainless steel body. However, it's adapted for city driving with a more compact profile and features like butterfly doors for easier ingress and egress.

Autonomy: The vehicle operates without human intervention, relying on Tesla's advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, which has been under development for nearly a decade. Musk highlighted the Cyber Cab's potential to be 10 to 20 times safer than human-driven vehicles due to its autonomous nature.

Pricing and Production: Musk announced ambitious plans to bring the Cyber Cab to market, targeting a starting price of under $30,000. Production is slated to begin in 2026 or 2027, aiming to make autonomous travel accessible and affordable.

Service Integration: Tesla envisions a network where the Cyber Cabs could be owned and operated by Tesla itself, or Tesla car owners could rent out their vehicles when not in use, creating a decentralised ride-sharing ecosystem.

The event, livestreamed on X, drew significant attention, not just for the vehicle's reveal but for what it represents: Tesla's shift towards becoming a mobility and robotics company rather than just an automotive manufacturer.

The Cyber Cab is positioned not just as a vehicle but as a service that could redefine how urbanites think about transportation, potentially competing with existing ride-sharing giants by offering a fully autonomous alternative.

Industry analysts have mixed reactions. While some applaud Tesla's innovation and vision, others remain sceptical about the practicality and safety of fully autonomous vehicles, especially in the complex environments of urban settings. The promise of reduced urban congestion and fewer accidents due to human error is offset by concerns over job losses in traditional driving roles and the reliability of autonomous tech in real-world scenarios.

The Cyber Cab's introduction into Tesla's portfolio signifies more than just a new product; it's a statement of Tesla's future direction. With plans for demonstration rides and a phased rollout strategy, Tesla aims to not only sell a vehicle but to sell a future where travel is safer, more efficient, and perhaps, more accessible.