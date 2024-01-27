Thai PM Srettha Thavisin attends India's 75th Republic Day celebrations

Bangkok, Jan 27 (PTI) Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attended a reception to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day hosted by the Indian Embassy here, in a special gesture reflecting Bangkok’s keen interest in further intensifying engagement with New Delhi.

India and Thailand are civilisational neighbours with shared interests in strengthening the bilateral ties in all its dimensions.

A rare appearance by the Thai Prime Minister at a National Day event is a reflection of Thailand’s keen interest in further intensifying engagement with India and taking this relationship to a higher trajectory, sources said.

The event was attended by over 1,000 guests from the Royal Thai Government, businesses, media, academia, the diplomatic corps, and members of the Indian community in Thailand.

Sermsak Pongpanit, Minister of Culture of Thailand was the Chief Guest.

In his remarks, Pongpanit greeted the Indian government and the people of India on this important occasion and spoke about the strong linguistic, religious and cultural connection between India and Thailand which forms the foundation for deeper bilateral ties in contemporary times.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Nagesh Singh underlined the deep connection between Buddhism and democracy in ancient India and India’s phenomenal progress as a democracy navigating multiple challenges.

Singh also highlighted the opportunities and the imperatives to intensify bilateral ties between India and Thailand in areas including political exchanges, economy and trade, defence and security, education and culture, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

There was also a performance of Ramayana, known as Ramakien in Thailand, in a fusion between Bharatanatyam and Khon style from Thailand. This dance recital was presented by Ekkalak Nu-ngoen along with a group of students from the Faculty of Music and Drama, Bunditpatanasilpa Institute in Bangkok.

The retelling of the timeless epic depicting the glory of Lord Ram in seamless harmony blending traditional dance forms of both countries received wide appreciation.

The timeless epic of Ramayana holds a very special place both in India and Thailand. It has been adapted as Ramakien in Thailand.

It is the story of Lord Rama, the Prince of Ayodhya or Ayutthaya. In the Thai adaptation, Lord Rama becomes Phra Ram. Both versions, however, extol the same virtues of sacrifice, duty, devotion, and triumph of good over evil. This epic is an exemplar of the shared cultural consciousness of India and Thailand as similar values are cherished in both cultures.

Bangkok is also known for its gastronomic diversity and richness.

Befitting the event, Garima Arora, a Michelin Star Indian chef in Bangkok presented an innovative and contemporary selection of Indian cuisine to the guests. Ms Arora became the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star in 2018 and she got her second star in 2023. PTI AMS AKJ AMS