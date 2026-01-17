Thapa-led Nepali Congress urges unity, vows to prioritise Gen Z aspirations

Kathmandu, Jan 17 (PTI) The Gagan Thapa-led Nepali Congress on Saturday called on party leaders and supporters to maintain "internal unity" and "mutual goodwill" to address challenges, as it vowed to focus on fulfilling the wishes of the Nepalese people, including the country's Gen Z youths.

The call was made during the first meeting of its Central Working Committee, a day after the Election Commission officially recognised the Thapa-led faction as the original Nepali Congress on Friday and granted it the election symbol, a 'tree' and the party flag with four stars.

The Himalayan nation's oldest and largest party, the Nepali Congress, on Wednesday formally split as negotiations between the two factions, one led by general secretaries Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma, and the other by then-president Sher Bahadur Deuba, failed to reach an agreement over party reforms.

The EC move dealt a blow to the Deuba-led faction.

Talking to media persons after the CWC meeting, spokesperson Dev Raj Chalise said, "The Nepali Congress has decided to focus its attention towards the fulfilment of the wishes of the Nepalese people representing the aspirations of the Gen Z youths." Prior to the split, Thapa and Sharma had argued that it was necessary to address the demands raised by the Gen Z youths and to revamp the party organisation before the election.

Chalise said the meeting also decided "not to forge any unnatural power-centred electoral alliance with other parties." He said the party's CWC meeting has decided to call all rank and file of the party, voters and supporters at home and abroad to actively engage in election-related activities with renewed energy, maintaining unity among all.

"The CWC meeting concluded that challenges, including upcoming elections, can only be addressed through internal unity, mutual goodwill and cooperation." He said that the party will now fully focus on election-oriented activities, with candidate selection to be carried out through the Parliamentary Board.

Chalise also said that as the party has obtained official recognition in line with the provisions in the statute, there is no need for differing views on the matter.

Meanwhile, the faction led by Deuba has decided to move to the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Thapa-led faction.

Talking to the media after its CWC meeting, spokesperson of the faction Prakash Mahat said that they have rejected the EC's ruling and vowed to seek justice through the apex court.

Terming the General Convention called by the Thapa faction a gathering of party cadres, the Deuba faction has decided to fight against the EC's decision on legal and political fronts.

Nepal is set to witness the House of Representatives election on March 5, with the date for filing nomination papers, January 20, fast approaching.

The general elections in Nepal were necessitated after K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Sushila Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the President dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election date.