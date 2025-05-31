Tharoor says Colombia withdrew condolences to Pak after Indian delegation voiced deep disappointment

Bogota: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation, on Saturday said Colombia has withdrawn its statement conveying “heartfelt condolences” to Pakistan for the loss of lives following Indian military strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and assured support to India on the issue.

Tharoor had earlier voiced his deep disappointment over Colombia's statement.

Tharoor said he held an excellent meeting with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, and her senior colleagues dealing with the Asia-Pacific.

"I expressed India’s view of recent events and voiced disappointment at Colombia’s statement on 8 May conveying 'heartfelt condolences' to Pakistan. The Minister assured me that the statement had been withdrawn and that our position was now properly understood and strongly supported," Tharoor posted on X.

"The all-party Parliamentary Delegation met Colombia’s Vice Foreign Minister, Ms Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, conveying India’s firm policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and its proactive approach to counter cross-border threats. The Colombian side responded positively," The Embassy of India in Colombia posted on X.

The delegation also engaged in a "meaningful interaction" with Colombian MP Alejandro Toro, President of the Second Commission of the Chamber of Representatives, and MP Jaime Raul Salamanca, President of the Chamber of Representatives, conveying India’s firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and its new approach to counter cross-border terrorism.

The Colombian side reciprocated their resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism, the mission said.

"Both dignitaries expressed full understanding of our position and voiced strong support for India’s right to defend itself, its territory and its sovereignty," Tharoor said.

The delegation held an in-depth and wide-ranging interaction with members of the Colombian Council on International Relations. The discussions focused on various aspects of India–Colombia relations.

"Delightful lunch discussion with thought leaders at the Colombia Council for International Relations today. Engaging exchange of ideas on global geopolitics, India's role in Latin America, economic development opportunities for India and Colombia. Always enriching to connect with such influential minds," Tharoor said on X.

The delegation also visited Tadeo University in Bogota and paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

The delegation reflected on Gandhi’s profound contributions to the global struggle against colonialism and oppression, and how his philosophy of non-violence and civil disobedience continues to inspire movements for justice, freedom, and human dignity across the world.

"Humbled to pay floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Tadeo University in Bogotá today. A poignant moment reflecting on his enduring legacy of peace & non-violence, so relevant in our world. Grateful to the university for preserving his memory and values," Tharoor said.

From Colombia, the delegation would travel to Brazil. It will be in the United States on the last leg of its five-nation trip.

India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.