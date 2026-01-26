There is a plot to oust me and impose governor's rule in province: Pakistan's KPK CM

Peshawar, Jan 26 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has alleged that there is a plot to oust him from his position and impose governor's rule in the province.

Addressing a rally in Swat on Monday, Afridi said the people of the province had given a clear mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, and governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would continue in line with his vision.

Afridi said when Khan nominated him for the office of chief minister, there was strong opposition. “Narratives were built against me from day one, and now conspiracies are being hatched to disqualify me," he claimed.

"However, imposing governor's rule in the province is impossible,” he asserted.

He also said that the authority regarding protests and negotiations has been delegated by the PTI founder to Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, and Raja Nasir Abbas, the opposition leader in the Senate.