This is one musician who is irreplaceable: Ustad Nishat Khan pays tribute to Zakir Hussain

London, Dec 16 (PTI) Zakir Hussain was a musician par excellence who imbibed the rhythms of the world in an unparalleled way and he will always live in our hearts, said sitar maestro Ustad Nishat Khan in his tribute to the table legend in London on Monday.

Advertisment

The renowned classical musician, who performed several concerts with Hussain since childhood, expressed his sense of disbelief at his passing away at a San Francisco hospital aged 73.

“It was just unbelievable. Zakir Bhai and I go back many, many years; we have known each other since our childhood as we were also neighbours in Bombay,” Ustad Nishat Khan told PTI.

“This is one musician who is just irreplaceable. He was a complete musician – the finest tabla player of his time who took the tabla to a completely different level. His experience of living in the West and playing with Western musicians and Western percussionists meant he imbibed the music of the world. Zakir Bhai imbibed the rhythms of the world and the styles of playing that he brought in were just so very unique,” he shared.

Advertisment

The sitarist who performed many a jugalbandi with Ustad Zakir Hussain went on to reflect on the late musician's ability to impart his knowledge to younger artists and inspire tabla players the world over.

“Definitely he will be in the highest place in the heavens because people like him are very rare to walk this planet. We are very, very lucky to have had Zakir Bhai in our lives and he will always live in our hearts,” he said.

Another close friend and associate, well-known London-based cultural artist, choreographer and producer Mira Kaushik shared her tribute to the tabla maestro whom she first met back in 1978 during a "charismatic performance" in Mumbai.

Advertisment

“He kept on returning in my life as the grandest performer and fabulous, warmest communicator. He was blessed with the 360 degrees of talent and abilities to become the greatest son of Saraswati,” said Kaushik, in a message from her travels to Kerala.

“He was a true Mumbaikar who participated in Ganapati and events at Haji Ali with equal passion. An iconic global ambassador of Indian culture, yet simplest of all,” she said, adding that Hussain's “musical treasures” will live on forever. PTI AK SCY SCY