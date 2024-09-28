'PoK only issue...': EAM Jaishankar slams Pakistan in UNGA address

United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said Pakistan's cross-border terrorism will never succeed and its actions will "certainly have consequences", stressing that it is "karma" that the country's ills are now consuming its own society.

In his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar also said that the issue to be resolved between India and Pakistan is now only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan, and the abandonment of its long standing attachment to terrorism.

“Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control, but some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan,” he said.

Today “we see the ills it (Pakistan) sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can't blame the world. This is only karma”, he said.

Jaishankar said Pakistan's cross border terrorism policy will never succeed, and it can have no expectation of impunity.

"On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences. The issue to be resolved between us is now only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan, and, of course, the abandonment of Pakistan's long standing attachment to terrorism," he said.