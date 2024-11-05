'This will be most important day in American history': Trump

Washington, Nov 5 (PTI) Fighting the most important political battle of his life, former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, declared on Tuesday — the voting day — that it would be the "most important day in American history".

Trump made the comment in an email to his supporters as millions of Americans started lining up before polling booths across the country to exercise their right to franchise and elect their next president.

Trump and his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris are the two choices that Americans have in this presidential election.

“It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History,” Trump said.

He added: “Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long! Need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE!” Till Sunday, more than 80 million people had voted.

The former president voted in West Palm Beach, Florida. Harris voted through mail-in-ballot, while President Joe Biden did early voting last week in Delaware.

“The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home. Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” said Trump.

Asserting that the next four years are going to be great, he said, "Ladies and gentlemen, we are about to embark on the four greatest years in American history, but I can’t do it unless you vote for me. Seriously, I’m counting on you, and I know you won’t let me down.” The election has been billed as one of the most consequential contests for the White House in decades.

The campaigns of both Harris and Trump are fighting for every vote, especially in the seven key battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. PTI LKJ GRS GRS