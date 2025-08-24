Thousands evacuated as floods worsen in Pakistan's Punjab, high alert in view of fresh rain warning

Lahore, Aug 24 (PTI) Around 20,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit districts in Pakistan’s Punjab province over the last 24 hours even as heavy rains and rising river levels are forecast for the next 48 hours, officials said on Sunday.

“People from Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari have been moved to safety after several villages submerged under floodwater,” Farooq Ahmad, spokesperson for Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, said in a statement.

The areas from where about 20,000 people have been evacuated since Saturday are adjacent to the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Jhelum rivers, he said.

“The evacuation of populations settled in the riverbeds of the Sutlej and Ravi has been completed,” Ahmad added.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said emergency operations were underway across multiple districts as a fresh monsoon spell is forecast till August 27.

The Sutlej River has reached a high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala. “The situation at Ganda Singh Wala is critical and expected to persist for the next 48 hours,” the PDMA warned, adding that water levels in the Indus at Tarbela and Kalabagh are also rising.

“The epicentre of the crisis remains Sutlej, where authorities are focusing evacuation efforts in areas like Jalalpur Pirwala. We have begun relocating residents to prevent any potential damage. Their lives and property are our primary concern,” the authority said.

The government has urged citizens to cooperate with rescue agencies and warned to avoid recreational activities near rivers and canals.